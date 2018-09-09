Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announced Monday that chief executive Daniel Zhang will succeed Jack Ma as chairman of the board next September, confirming the celebrity billionaire’s plans to gradually depart the business he founded in 1999.

Ma, who is worth an estimated $36 billion, will stay at the helm of one of Asia’s biggest online retailers over the next year to ensure a smooth transition for Zhang, who joined Alibaba 11 years ago, the firm said.

Then Ma will finish his run on the Alibaba Group’s board of directors after its annual shareholder meeting in 2020.

The businessman said he wants to shift his focus to education and philanthropy.

“This transition demonstrates that Alibaba has stepped up to the next level of corporate governance from a company that relies on individuals, to one built on systems of organizational excellence and a culture of talent development,” Ma wrote in a letter published Monday.

Alibaba, which reported nearly $40 billion in revenue last year, says it has an annual active customer base of 524 million.

In the United States, Alibaba’s parent company draws comparisons to Amazon.com. It has e-commerce, online payment, entertainment, banking and cloud computing enterprises and also owns portions of several Chinese media companies, including Weibo, the country’s answer to Twitter. (Amazon.com chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Hayley Tsukayama in San Francisco contributed to this report.

