“The motion adopted by the British side was totally groundless,” Xu Guixiang, the deputy director-general of the Communist Party’s publicity department in Xinjiang, said Friday. “The decision was made on the basis of remarks by some politicians, some so-called academic institutes, some so-called experts and scholars and some so-called witnesses.”

In recent years, an estimated 1 million people or more have been confined in camps in Xinjiang, according to foreign governments and researchers. Most are Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group, Authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture.

The Chinese government has flatly rejected the allegations. It has characterized the camps, which it says are now closed, as vocational training centers to teach Chinese language, job skills and the law to support economic development and combat extremism. China saw a wave of Xinjiang-related terrorist attacks through 2016.

Xu said that hotels in Kashgar, a historic Silk Road city in Xinjiang, were empty a few years ago and entrepreneurs unwilling to invest as tourism fell off because of terrorism fears. He said the government’s policies have restored a hard-won stability.

The Foreign Ministry labeled the genocide allegations “a monstrous lie concocted by international anti-China forces.”

“The U.K. already faces a number of problems at home. Those British lawmakers should mind their own business and do something tangible for their own constituency,” ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing Friday.

Britain was the latest Western country to make a genocide declaration. The U.S. government and the parliaments of Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada have also accused Beijing of genocide, although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been reluctant to use the term.

Human Rights Watch, in a report that recommended a U.N. commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations and identify the perpetrators, said it had not documented genocidal intent.