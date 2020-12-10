By Associated PressDec. 10, 2020 at 9:25 a.m. UTCBEIJING — Chin’s Foreign Ministry says two Canadians held in relation to Huawei case have been prosecuted, tried; no details given.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy