Pleyel made the instrument, with serial number 14810, available to the Chopin, already seriously ailing at the time, in the fall of 1848. After Chopin’s death in October 1849, the piano was bought by his Scottish student and friend, Jane Stirling, who then offered it to Chopin’s eldest sister, Ludwika Jedrzejewiczowa. The piano arrived in Warsaw in 1850, where it survived two world wars.