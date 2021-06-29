In the video that emerged on social media, Whitty can be seen struggling to free himself from two men as they laugh at the camera.
The London Metropolitan Police said that they spoke to “all of those involved” in the incident, which occurred on Sunday in London’s St. James’s Park, and that an investigation is underway.
The incident is the latest example of a public figure being harassed in the streets. The BBC journalist Nicholas Watt was recently heckled by anti-lockdown protesters as he left Downing Street. Footage has also emerged from February of Whitty being filmed on the street while being denounced as a liar.
Priti Patel, Britain’s home secretary, suggested he may be offered police protection going forward. When asked about it on Times Radio, she said, “it’s important we make sure that Chris is given the right kind of support. It is terrible to see such an important public figure — someone that day in, day out has been serving our country in the way in which he has to keep us safe — being subject to such appalling abuse.”
As chief medical officer, Whitty has played a key role in trying to save Britain from the pandemic and help speed along its vaccine program. For more than a year, he has also stood alongside Johnson and other ministers at Downing Street news conferences and delivered news about lockdowns and wearing masks and the closure of shops and schools.
On Monday, Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that England would still not fully reopen until July 19. Johnson had previously pushed back the full unlocking of restrictions by four weeks to that date amid concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant.
The delta variant is now responsible for more than 90 percent of new infections in Britain.
At the time, Johnson said there would be a review of the new deadline after two weeks.
Over the weekend, thousands of protesters spilled out onto the streets in London, many attacking the lockdown.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, called the harassment of Whitty “disgusting behaviour.”
“Chris Whitty is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly to help get us through this crisis,” he wrote.