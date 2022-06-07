Church convicts Catholic ex-priest of abusing boy for years

BERLIN — A Catholic diocese in Germany said Tuesday that a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago.
While financial payouts have been included in confidential settlements between the church and victims of abuse, the announcement of a financial penalty against a priest as a result of a canonical investigation is unusual.
The male victim had filed a complaint about the abuse in 2018 following the publication of a study into sexual abuse within the church.
German prosecutors declined to open an investigation because the alleged crimes had passed the 20-year statute of limitations, but church authorities launched a probe.
After receiving a dossier from the diocese, the Vatican asked it to open criminal proceedings.
The diocese said that the church now considers the man to be a convicted sex offender. It said the man would have been defrocked as part of his conviction, but he left the priesthood during the trial.