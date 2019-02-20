A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter reacts as an airstrike hits territory still held by Islamic State militants in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The Islamic State group has been reduced from its self-proclaimed caliphate that once spread across much of Syria and Iraq at its height in 2014 to a speck of land on the countries’ shared border. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)

BAGHOUZ, Syria — A convoy of trucks carrying civilians has left the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria.

An Associated Press team says at least eight trucks emerged Wednesday from the tip of a humanitarian corridor used in past weeks to evacuate people from the militants’ last patch of territory along the Euphrates River.

Women, children and men could be seen aboard the trucks.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S.-backed militia spearheading the fight against IS in Syria, confirmed the trucks were carrying civilians from the enclave.

It was not immediately clear if militants were also on board the trucks. Around 300 militants are believed to be holed up in the enclave, along with several hundred civilians.

