

Andrew Leung, president of the Legislative Council, looks at damaged glass panels on Tuesday, a day after protesters broke into the council building, in Hong Kong. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Over the many hours it took for the swelling surge to break through walls of glass surrounding Hong Kong’s legislature, several lawmakers intercepted, pushing their way to the front of the crowd and pleading for the protesters to stop. Demonstrators pushed them and their calls for moderation away.

On Tuesday, the results of their successful bid to storm and briefly occupy the legislature — remnants of windows framed by jagged glass, graffiti, tangled metal barricades, hollowed glass doors — were on full display for anyone passing by the building.

The message that they have left behind is clear: The city’s young have arrived at the gates, and their anger and desperation cannot easily be quelled.

“Generation by generation people are getting angrier and angrier. As young people, we don’t see any hope,” said one protester who stormed the Legislative Council building late Monday night, and helped to coax out demonstrators who vowed to stay behind to confront police. “We need to free Hong Kong. This is our home and we don’t want to leave it, even though we have so many issues.”

Around the government complex Tuesday morning, police officers with handheld camcorders circled the building filming evidence. They had repeatedly warned protesters that their brief occupation of the building was completely illegal.

Decorative shrubs that were torn from the ground were being piled along with discarded shields and broken umbrellas by city workers in straw hats. Others cut through the zip ties protesters used to link together barricades to slow advancing police and block entry points to the building, which sits against the backdrop of the skyscraper-lined Victoria Harbor.



A riot police officer stands near graffiti inside the Legislative Council building Tuesday after it was damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

The president of the legislature said no meetings could be held in the building for two weeks. A meeting of the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s cabinet, would be held Tuesday instead at the residence of the chief executive, Carrie Lam.

“I understand people in Hong Kong and around the world might not 100 percent agree or disagree with all of the behavior of the protesters,” Joshua Wong, an activist and leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, told reporters outside the building Tuesday as cleaners swept up glass nearby. “But when more than 25 percent of the population — more than 2 million people — join the rallies and all of the requests have been ignored, is there any way out?”



Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to reporters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday. (Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)

It was the outpouring of nearly a month of simmering frustration over the government’s attempt to enact a bill that would allow for extraditions to mainland China, and its handling of the dissent that followed. Protesters were willing to risk arrest, they said, and for some, even death.

Police on Tuesday did not have figures on how many people had been arrested. Early Tuesday morning, they had stopped and searched dozens leaving the site.

One protester who was not part of the effort to storm the Legislative Council, but who was out at the march and occupying roads on Monday, said the actions of that group inspired her.

“[We saw] social media posts and live TV coverage about how the very frontline people basically expected years of jail and police violence,” she said, giving only the name Alexa for fear of retribution over her participation. “I think emotionally it moved a lot of mainstream protesters in the march.”

