The British government has declined to specify which vaccine is being offered. If delegates living in Africa, Latin America or the Pacific islands are given their first dose of the homegrown Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, they would be scheduled to receive their second dose, per a British health advisory, eight weeks later on Oct. 12. Individuals would be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that, on Oct. 26. The climate summit begins less than a week later.