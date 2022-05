Coast Guard ends search after rescuing 38 near Puerto Rico

Placeholder while article actions load

Crews searched the waters north of uninhabited Desecheo Island, which lies west of Puerto Rico, for four days. All 11 victims were Haitian women and 36 of the 38 survivors were Haitians. The remaining two were from the Dominican Republic, officials said.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it suspended the search for potential survivors of a capsized boat near Puerto Rico after finding 11 bodies and rescuing 38 migrants from a vessel that had carried an estimated 60 to 75 passengers.

“Our most heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who did not survive or remain missing,” said Capt. Gregory Magee, commander of the San Juan Coast Guard sector. “These crews have done their utmost to ensure that if there were any more survivors, that they would have had the best chance to be rescued.”