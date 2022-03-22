Toibin, whose novels include “Brooklyn” and “The Master,” was a previous Folio Prize finalist in 2015 for “Nora Webster” and has been on the Booker Prize shortlist three times.

The jury of three other writers — Tessa Hadley, William Atkins and Rachel Long — said they surprised themselves by reaching a unanimous decision. They said Toibin’s book “is such a capacious, generous, ambitious novel, taking in a great sweep of 20th century history yet rooted in the intimate detail of one man’s private life.”