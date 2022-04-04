“We need to hold individuals responsible for these kind of attacks” Uscategui said. “Victims have the right to see the face of those who were responsible, and there has to be some kind of sanction.”

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace was created in 2016 as part of a peace treaty between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Among its tasks is to look into war crimes and come up with reparation plans for victims.

Colombia’s government says more than 12,000 landmine victims have been registered. Mines are still being used in remote areas by FARC holdouts and other rebel groups that are fighting over drug trafficking routes and other resources abandoned by the FARC following the peace deal.

“History is repeating itself because of the mantle of impunity enjoyed by those who use landmines,” said Nelson Moreno, a former soldier who attended the protest.

Moreno stepped on a mine while he was on patrol in 2011 in Meta province. The explosion destroyed several bones on his right foot, and he now needs to walk on crutches.