In the primary, Betancourt will have to compete against younger candidates who are less known internationally, but have been more recently involved in Colombian politics. They include Sen. Juan Manuel Galan, whose father was murdered in the late eighties while running for the presidency and Alejandro Gaviria, a former health minister who helped to implement a government ban on the aerial fumigation of coca crops. Sergio Fajardo, a former mayor of Medellin who placed third in the 2018 presidential election, will also compete against Betancourt in the primary.