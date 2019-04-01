Electoral officers count the ballot papers, at a polling station, in Kiev, after the first round of Ukraine's presidential election, on March 31. (Vasily Maximov/AFP/Getty Images)

KIEV, Ukraine — Ukrainians awoke on April Fools’ Day to the reality of a comedian on the verge of taking over as commander in chief.

Volodymyr Zelensky, a 41-year-old entertainer who plays the president in a popular sitcom, carried 30 percent of the vote in the first round of Ukraine’s real-life presidential election, according to preliminary results Monday morning with more than half the ballots counted.

Zelensky will face the second-place finisher — most likely incumbent President Petro Poroshenko — in a runoff vote on April 21. Zelensky’s win was even stronger than many surveys leading up to Sunday’s vote had predicted. It amounted to a breathtaking rebuke of Ukraine’s establishment by a political novice and millions of voters.

“I am so incredibly thankful to you all,” Zelensky said in a video message to his 3 million Instagram followers. “You may think you’re somewhere out there on the Internet, and we are somewhere far away, but we are all in one life, together.”

Poroshenko appeared on track to eke out a second-place win over his longtime rival, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. Poroshenko had about 17 percent of the vote, and Tymoshenko won 13 percent, according to the preliminary tally from Ukraine’s Central Election Commission with 52 percent of ballots counted.

Tymoshenko said Sunday night that she was convinced she had in fact won second place and would be carrying out her own parallel vote count. But Poroshenko was already training his guns on Zelensky, who he suggested would sell out Ukraine’s interests to the Kremlin. Zelensky has said he’d be willing to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a way to end the war with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“From this very minute, we need the total mobilization of all Ukrainian patriots,” Poroshenko said after the polls closed Sunday. “No one has the right to leave the country’s fate up to those who are casting their votes, as they say, as a joke. The jokes are over.”

In a case of life imitating art — or in this case, Netflix — Zelensky’s only claim to presidential experience is that he plays a commander in chief in a popular television series, “Servant of the People.”

His character, Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, is a simple but upright schoolteacher, who is unexpectedly catapulted to the presidency and tackles the country’s venal oligarch class.

Among Zelensky’s supporters, the series’ message resonates that honesty among politicians should trump all other considerations, and that he himself in real life is seen to be decent and corruption-free.

“He’s young, progressive and is different from everything that’s come before,” said Katerina Tarasiuk, a 31-year-old real estate agent in Kiev who voted for Zelensky despite her concerns about his lack of political experience. “He’s a businessman and has proven himself in a lot of other areas.”

While Zelensky has focused his campaign on fighting corruption, Poroshenko has cast his candidacy for a second five-year term as an act of resistance against Russian aggression. His campaign revolved around strengthening the military, the Ukrainian language, and a Ukrainian Orthodox Church independent from Moscow. Only with him, Poroshenko argued to voters, could Ukraine continue to build closer ties to Western institutions such as the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Poroshenko signaled Sunday he was ready to escalate his attacks on Zelensky. He cast the comedian as a puppet of Ihor Kolomoisky, who controls the TV channel that airs Zelensky’s sitcom. Kolomoisky and Zelensky both deny that Kolomoisky is behind the comedian’s political ambitions.

“On April 21, we will either confirm our movement toward the E.U. and NATO, or we’ll turn back,” Poroshenko said. “I would like to remind everyone that this is not a joke. This is the election of the commander in chief.”

﻿Troianovski reported from Moscow.



