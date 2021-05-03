This was the 12th Ebola outbreak in conflict-ridden Congo since the virus was first discovered in the country in 1976, and the third to hit the country in less than a year. Its onset came less than three months after Congo’s 11th outbreak in the western province of Equateur officially ended in November.
A 2018 outbreak in Eastern Congo was the second deadliest in the world, killing 2,299 people before it was ended in June. That outbreak lasted for nearly two years and was fought amid unprecedented challenges, including entrenched conflict between armed groups, the world’s largest measles epidemic, and the spread of COVID-19.
AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.