BENI, Congo — The young Ebola patient who took his college entrance exam while being treated in isolation has passed the demanding test, to the joy of many in Congo where his story is now well-known.

Claude Mabowa is among the nearly 3,000 people who have been confirmed to have Ebola in what has become the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus in history.

Now the celebrated Ebola survivor says he hopes he can realize his dreams and show other Ebola patients there is hope.

Mabowa’s mother died of Ebola, and he told the AP in July that her greatest hope was that he would attend college. That requires passing the secondary school baccalaureate, or “bac.”

This week Mabowa, who was released from the treatment center in July, celebrated with friends.

