At least 125 people were also injured and have been taken to two hospitals in the region, Kapenda said.
The train derailed as it went up a hill and a number of wagons fell into a ravine, according to the provincial minister of social affairs Nathalie Lunda Ngandu.
President Félix Tshisekedi offered condolences to the relatives of victims in a tweet.
Train derailments are common in Congo where rail lines and carriages are not well maintained. People will often hop on freight trains to travel long distances because of a lack of good roads and passenger trains.
Nine people died in October when a train derailed in the same province, in Kenzenze in the Mutshatsha area.