Conscript fatally shot in scuffle at Austrian barracks

BERLIN — A conscript was killed and an officer hurt during a scuffle at a military barracks in Austria on Friday that resulted in several shots being fired, the country’s defense ministry said.
In the course of the scuffle, several shots were fired and the conscript was fatally wounded, it added. The officer, an experienced 54-year-old second lieutenant who had been at the barracks since 2007, was taken to a hospital with injuries but didn’t have gunshot wounds.
The defense ministry said authorities were working to determine what exactly happened.