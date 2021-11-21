The institute said it was the second attack in two weeks by the same group, which operates along the Rwandan and Ugandan borders and is trying to establish bases in the park. The previous attack was repelled by the Congolese military but several soldiers were killed.
Virunga Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas, but armed groups such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, known by its French acronym FDLR, the Mai-Mai and the M23 regularly vie for control of eastern Congo’s natural resources.
Earlier this year, gunmen killed six rangers. In addition to Kanyaruchinya, 22 rangers have been killed by armed groups in the park since last year, park spokesman Olivier Mukisya told The Associated Press.
Kanyaruchinya had been working with the institute for more than 25 years and leaves behind a wife and four children. The conservation institute said it will “spare no effort” to seek justice for him.
Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro contributed from Beni, Congo.