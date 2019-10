Ashton says two-thirds of that area is koala habitat.

Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and can survive if the fire front passes quickly below them.

Ashton says the koala colony is particularly heathy and genetically diverse. Koalas prefer coastal forests, which are being cleared for suburban expansion.

