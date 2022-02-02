One of the leading candidates to replace him is Pierre Poilievre, a polarizing lawmaker who has met with protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa. Many Canadians are outraged by the crude behavior of the demonstrators, some of whom remain. Some protesters urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A number carried signs and flags with swastikas.