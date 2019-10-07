The company says that it aims to achieve the goal by reducing its use of all plastics by 100,000 metric tons and using more recycled plastic.

Unilever previously pledged to make all its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and to use at least 25% recycled plastic in packaging by that year.

Jope says meeting the new targets will require “new and innovative packaging materials” and a rapid increase in packaging that can be reused or refilled.

