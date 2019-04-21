Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

COLOMBO — Police officials in Sri Lanka confirmed that coordinated explosions took place in three churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Sunday morning as worshipers were gathering for Easter services.

According to witnesses, there were also explosions in two luxury hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

Authorities have not provided an official statement on the number of people killed or injured, but more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals in Colombo, according to a medical source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Harsh de Silva, a minister in Sri Lanka’s government, wrote on Twitter that he had seen “horrible scenes” after the explosions and that there were “many casualties including foreigners.” He said the government would shortly hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

