As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak passed 200 on Friday, all of them in China, the State Department told Americans not to travel to the country and advised those there to consider departing. Here are the latest updates:

●The United States has issued a “level four” travel advisory warning for China, its highest level of caution over the rapidly spreading outbreak. Japan followed suit, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips, while Singapore banned Chinese nationals from entering or transiting through the city.

●Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Britain, while South Korea reported an 11th case.

●China, anxious to shield Communist Party leaders from blame, dismissed a public health official over her handling of the crisis.

●The World Health Organization has declared the virus a global public health emergency, requiring states to ramp up responses.

●In Hong Kong, officials closed schools until March as the number of confirmed cases rose to 12 and residents faced supply shortages.