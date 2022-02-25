“We need to be careful not to think that the pandemic is over,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.
A subtype of the omicron variant, dubbed BA.2, could lead to a further rise in cases, he said.
Lauterbach urged Germany’s 16 states not to relax restrictions faster than recently agreed.
He rejected the idea of declaring a so-called Freedom Day as some other countries have done, saying it would give people a false sense of security. Unlike many comparable countries, Germany also has a higher rate of unvaccinated people over 60 who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness if they contract COVID-19, he said.
