The Washington Post asked contributors for postcard essays on their observations on life and change in cities that are starting to roll back restrictions.

Susanne Gottlieb, Vienna

With the shutdown mostly over on May 1 in Austria, the streets have the feeling of early holiday shopping.

Not even a month ago, Vienna had seemed to me a ghost town. A few people passing by in masks, the empty public transport — all were reminders of how I should be at home and keep my distance. Now, the Viennese are flooding the streets. It’s like a hungry tide washing over dry land.

I am among those heading to the shops. My laptop charger had broken in mid-April. Quick online substitutes simply did not do. The simplicity of buying one in a store is overwhelming.

Shopping has become a sweet spot between necessity and thankful distraction. The quest for toilet paper has been replaced by the hunt for a hairdresser, and furniture and electronic sales. Consumerism as existential need — a breath of normalcy that we are sucking up like addicts.

Prater, a large public park, is packed. For a moment, the laughing, drinking and sports create the illusion of a life without covid-19. But not for long. Police chased off an unauthorized demonstration violating social distancing rules. This is part of the government’s “new normal.”

As I head home, masked faces greet me at the metro station. My city may have regained some of its life. But the danger is still omnipresent.

Leonid Ragozin, Riga, Latvia

Like a bored tourist on a Baltic Sea cruise, the virus made a quick dash through the main sights in Riga and left without inflicting serious harm. The daily increase in confirmed cases is typically a single-digit number, with testing per capita way higher than Europe’s average.

Latvia brands itself as a nation of introverts. The country is tailor-made for self-isolation. Locals joke about a beach being too crowded when your photo of the said beach features two people on the horizon. There was no more excuses needed to indulge in unhealthy habits and avoid lengthy jogs or strolls. I have increased my average run distance from the meager two kilometers to 10.

For someone originally from Latvia’s giant neighbor, Russia, it felt a little claustrophobic being locked in a tiny country. But I soon began to enjoy the limits on my travel geography. The national shutdown expired this week, and borders with two other Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania, are slated to reopen. Our travel range is increasing to a whopping 400 kilometers (240 miles). It makes me feel like Columbus. Or a hobbit suddenly confronting a huge and dangerous world.

Kevin McKenna, Glasgow, Scotland

Halfway down a retail boulevard in Scotland’s largest city, a banner proclaims “People Make Glasgow.” I once chided the marketing oracles for producing such a simplistic slogan. Now it makes my heart ache with longing.

Other places with gilded architecture still shimmer when shorn of people. Coronavirus Glasgow just looks bereft. This is a locomotive city that once provided the world with ships and trains. It needs to shimmy. A much-loved book of Glasgow poetry was called “Noise and Smoky Breath.”

Glasgow treats silences with suspicion. As I moved through noiseless streets last month, it seemed my city was pining for her people. And so was I.

Comfort and ease make you complacent about others. You delude yourself into craving silence and isolation. Why talk when you can message? Gatherings chafe. We have been distancing ourselves socially from each other for a generation.

In time, this test will pass and we will talk of values rediscovered. On one recent day, following a week of unseasonal sunshine, more people have ventured into the heart of Glasgow. It’s not that they have become insouciant about social distancing, just that they are wiser now in its ways.

John Psaropoulos, Athens

I like to run around the Acropolis. My goal is always the Pnyx, where the ancient Athenians assembled to debate. Ever since the 2004 Athens Olympics, the way there has been a beautiful pedestrian zone. Normally I see only dog-walkers in the morning.

The coronavirus has changed that. There are younger, faster runners, some evicted from the now-locked Panathenaic Stadium. The elderly have emerged for a morning constitutional. There are couples, families, friends.

There has been a transformation on the streets beyond, too. Gone is the tyranny of motorcycles, whose owners routinely remove mufflers for a bit of extra mileage. I can hear blackbirds marking territory. Nitrogen oxide has dropped by a third.

For me, house arrest is deadly to productivity. Outside, from the churches no one may go to, the bells chime mournfully. I sit down. The thoughts fly like startled deer. and I remember nothing of the ideas I had.

