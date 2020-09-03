The killing of Jennifer Laude in 2014 drew widespread attention, in part due to the long-standing alliance between the Philippines and the United States and the taboo surrounding sex work.

Pemberton met Laude at a bar in October 2014 while the Marines were in the city on official business. She was found dead in a motel room, her head over the toilet. Local media reported that Pemberton, then 19, admitted to choking the 26-year-old Laude after discovering she was transgender. He claimed he acted in self-defense, but Laude’s supporters and a police investigation identified his actions as a hate crime.

He was sentenced to six to 12 years’ imprisonment, but this was later reduced to 10 years. Laude’s family also received about $95,000 in damages.

On Wednesday, Laude’s relatives contested the court’s decision, casting doubt on the timing of Pemberton’s release. Virginia Suarez, a lawyer for the family, said Thursday that the court had not informed them that Pemberton had applied for early release, and argued he was ineligible because of a lack of proof about his reformed character.

“He never even apologized to the family … [yet] he has the nerve to invoke good conduct,” said Suarez, adding that Pemberton was benefiting from his status as a serviceman.

The Marine has spent his sentence in solitary confinement in a Manila military camp, rather than in one of the Philippines’ notoriously overcrowded penitentiaries. This arrangement was a result of provisions in the Visiting Forces Agreement, a bilateral treaty that governs procedures involving U.S. military personnel in the Philippines.

Pemberton’s camp dismissed the idea that he was receiving special treatment from the court. His lawyer, Rowena Flores, said in an interview that he should have been released in July, based on the Olongapo court’s assessment.

LGBTQ and human rights advocates condemned the court’s decision to grant early release, seeing it as an example of foreign influence over the former U.S. colony and an injustice against transgender people. The LGBTQ community is generally tolerated in the predominantly Catholic Philippines, but an anti-discrimination law sought by activists has languished in Congress for years.

At a protest on Thursday, activists and members of the LGBTQ community tied red ribbons at the gates of the Department of Justice. Protesters clad in masks held up rainbow flags and signs condemning the Visiting Forces Agreement.

The decision was “among the most notorious proof that the U.S. continues to trump Philippine sovereignty to this day,” human rights group Karapatan said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been critical of the West, has shifted his foreign policy away from the United States and toward China. He previously announced he would terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement, but suspended that plan in June.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Laude’s gruesome death “personifies the death of Philippine sovereignty,” according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy didn’t immediately comment on the decision but indicated it would release a statement later Thursday.

The Laude family, according to their lawyer, is devastated. Suarez said that good conduct in Pemberton’s case is “not a matter of right — it is privilege.”