He noted that soccer-mad fans in north London may have been tempted by tours of its world famous Emirates stadium — available to those who got a vaccine at an on-site clinic earlier this summer. But he was more skeptical of the latest push, featuring discounted Uber rides and Deliveroo food delivery. “Kebabs for jabs” the Mirror tabloid dubbed it. “Whether anybody is going to get vaccinated because they will get a discount on a pizza, I doubt it,” McKee said.