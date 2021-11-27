Omicron’s discovery has caused dread in part because the world is struggling to contend even with delta. Europe is facing a severe late autumn wave of cases, with deaths rising as well, sending some countries back into lockdowns. Some European Union nations have increasingly been targeting the unvaccinated, barring them from restaurants and even workplaces, and governments have stressed that near-complete inoculation is the best way to reduce the spread. The countries with the top vaccination rates in Europe have avoided the dire waves seen elsewhere across the continent.