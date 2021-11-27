Omicron’s discovery has caused dread in part because the world is struggling to contend even with delta. Europe is facing a severe late autumn wave of cases, with deaths rising as well, sending some countries back into lockdowns. A handful of European Union nations have increasingly been targeting the unvaccinated, barring them from restaurants and even workplaces, and governments have stressed that near-complete inoculation is the best way to reduce the spread. The countries with the top vaccination rates in Europe have avoided the dire waves seen elsewhere across the continent.