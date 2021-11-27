“It is quite different to previous variants we have been watching,” Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said. He called his government’s approach “proportionate to the risk.”
Many crucial aspects about the omicron variant remain unknown, including whether it can evade vaccines or results in a more severe form of the disease. But the variant has caused scientists to worry that a long-anticipated scenario could be playing out — with a more transmissible form of the virus emerging from a part of the world with low vaccine coverage, then causing havoc elsewhere.
“I haven’t been one to panic about new variants, but this one looks like it might be the perfect storm,” said Michael Worobey, an expert on viral epidemics from the University of Arizona.
For now, omicron — designated Friday by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern — is proving its transmissibility foremost in South Africa’s populous Gauteng province around Johannesburg, where it is outpacing delta. In that province, the share of swabs that tested positive for the coronavirus spiked from 3.6 percent Wednesday to 9.1 percent Friday. The country is bracing for the possibility that public health systems become overwhelmed.
For months, delta has been the world’s predominant variant, and even delta is far more infectious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.
Omicron’s discovery has caused dread in part because the world is struggling to contend even with delta. Europe is facing a severe late autumn wave of cases, with deaths rising as well, sending some countries back into lockdowns. A handful of European Union nations have increasingly been targeting the unvaccinated, barring them from restaurants and even workplaces, and governments have stressed that near-complete inoculation is the best way to reduce the spread. The countries with the top vaccination rates in Europe have avoided the dire waves seen elsewhere across the continent.
“Please get vaccinated as soon as possible, if not done yet,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday, adding that Europe was taking the new variant “very seriously.”
Earlier in the pandemic, when other variants were discovered — including delta — countries also responded with travel bans. But the pandemic has shown that travel bans often fail to keep highly infectious variants out, as the variant often arrives in a country before a ban is announced, and even then can spread via returning citizens, and travelers entering via third countries.
The WHO said the first confirmed omicron infection came from a specimen collected on November 9. So the travel measures likely come too late to stop the international spread, said Jeffrey V. Lazarus, a health systems and policy professor at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health.
“Travel restrictions give a false sense of security,” he said, adding that it would be wiser to include strong safeguards for those who fly.
Europe’s center for disease control said Friday that the likelihood omicron would spread across Europe was “high.” It labeled the variant, which is characterized by 30 changes in the spike protein, as the “most divergent” that has been detected in significant number so far.
Omicron cases have already been detected in Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong, among other countries.
Saturday morning a minister in the German state of Hesse said there was a suspected case in Germany, from a person who’d recently returned from South Africa. Dutch authorities meanwhile were assessing the positive tests of 61 just-landed passengers from Johannesburg and Cape Town to determine if any of those people were carrying the omicron variant.
Vaccine makers say they are racing to understand how well their vaccines can counter omicron; such a picture is expected to emerge within two weeks, said Pfizer and BioNTech.
Omicron was first detected in a part of the world where vaccination rates lag well behind the global average, largely because of scant availability — with far more vaccines being distributed to richer countries, which have also begun administering booster shots. Among the eight countries that have been targeted with travel restrictions, none has vaccinated even one-third of its population — and in Malawi, the inoculation rate is in the single digits, according to Our World in Data.
Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Twitter that the failure to help vaccinate southern Africa “left us all exposed to risk.”
“Omicron is an urgent reminder of why we need to do even more to vaccinate the world,” she said.
But as vaccine deliveries to poorer parts of the world pick up pace, countries are also running into issues with vaccine hesitancy. The South African Medical Research Council has blamed low vaccination rates in the country on factors such as complacency, fear of needles and a lack of understanding about how vaccines work.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday held a meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council to discuss the new variant and the sharp rise in covid infections in recent days, the presidency said.
Glenda Gray, who heads the South African Medical Research Council, pushed back against accusations from some business groups that the scientists should have waited until more was known about the variant before going public.
“When you discover a new variant of concern or discover something that can have an impact on transmissions, it behooves you to alert the country,” she told News24. “The scientists were doing their job. We don’t know how this new variant will impact us or on vaccine efficacy. If this alert makes people vaccinate, that’s a good thing,” she added.
She says banning international travel was not an effective way of stopping the spread of new variants.
“I think that it’s hard to contain variants ‚ we saw with the delta variant. By the time people recognized that a variant is present in the country it has probably already moved. I’m not convinced that restrictions on travel help. It didn’t help us with Delta, and I’m not sure it will help with this. It’s always sad when people impose restrictions because, at that stage, the horse has bolted.”
Joel Achenbach, in Washington, contributed to this report. Wroughton reported from Cape Town, South Africa.
