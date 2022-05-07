Croatian citizen fighting for Ukraine detained by Russians

ZAGREB, Croatia — A Croatian citizen who fought alongside Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has been detained by the Russian army, Croatian state media reported Saturday.
The state HRT television reported that the Croatian man tried to flee Mariupol with other Ukrainian fighters but was caught by the Russians. No other details were immediately available.
The N1 regional television said the arrest was first reported by Russian media.
The strategic port of Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian bombardment. The attacks have intensified on embattled resisting troops in a steel factory in the city as Russian troops seek to fully conquer Mariupol in time for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on Monday celebrating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.