Croatian military plane crashes during training flight

ZAGREB, Croatia — A Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashed during a training flight Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Defense said.The crash happened in an uninhabited forested area in the northeast of the country around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT). A search team was looking for the crew, the ministry statement said. No other details were immediately available.