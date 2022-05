Placeholder while article actions load

The Cessna 182 plane disappeared from the radar around 0925GMT while flying in the direction of Germany, said a police statement.

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian police say they are searching for a small plane that went off the radar Sunday after taking off from the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Authorities have dispatched rescue teams and are searching the area with drones, police added. The statement did not specify how many people were on the plane.