Croatian supporters hold national flags in downtown Zagreb on July 15, 2018, ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup final football match between Croatia and France, the first final World Cup match ever in the history of Croatia. / AFP PHOTO / Dimitar DILKOFFDIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

ZAGREB, Croatia — For the biggest sporting match in the 27 years since Croatia’s independence, tens of thousands of fans packed into Zagreb’s central square, climbing onto light poles, staking out places on construction scaffolding, holding smoke flares and air horns — ready to explode in celebration.

But the first half was difficult, as France pulled ahead to a 2-1 lead.

Still, when Croatia’s Ivan Perisic scored to tie the game midway through the half, all of Croatia seemed to shake.

The air turned thick with smoke and the crowd chanted, “We, Croatia!” “We, Croatia!”

Though fans said they would be proud of their underdog team win or lose, tension set in as France pulled back ahead. People chewed on their fingers and exhaled after close scoring chances. Croatia has become accustomed to close games: in three previous victories in elimination matches, the national team overcame deficits.

“I think we can do this,” said Mihael Stanic, 28, a mechanical engineer. “I think we can. Anything can happen.”

