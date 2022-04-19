Cyberattack cripples Puerto Rico toll collection system

Placeholder while article actions load

It wasn’t immediately clear when the system would be back online and whether any confidential information was stolen. Officials said they would soon provide more details.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico said Tuesday that an electronic toll collection system was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend, the latest such incident in recent years.

The incident reported Saturday comes three months after an attack crippled the internet provider, phone system and official online page of Puerto Rico’s Senate. Previously, in 2021, a cyberattack hit the website of a private company that took over the transmission and distribution of electricity in the U.S. territory.