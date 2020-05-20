#WATCH Very strong winds at Odisha's Kendrapara, as cyclone 'AMPHAN' is expected to make landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal today evening. pic.twitter.com/AHD2Wuo0ky— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
More than 2 million people have already evacuated their homes, according to authorities in the two countries, moving to emergency shelters even as coronavirus infections rise.
The cyclone is expected to reach land in the late afternoon local time, slamming into the delta at the top of the Bay of Bengal where India and Bangladesh meet. The region has witnessed some of the world’s deadliest storms, including a cyclone in 1999 that killed 10,000 people in India.
Cyclone Amphan: Kendrapara district today where heavy winds & sea water inundation witnessed in few areas along the coast.
Both India and Bangladesh have invested in a system of emergency shelters that has allowed them to weather several major cyclones in recent years with comparatively fewer deaths than in the past. Cyclone Amphan will mark a major test for the two countries.
Of particular worry is the cyclone’s devastating storm surge, with waters expected to rise as much as 16 feet higher than normal tides, causing potentially deadly flooding. Indian authorities said they expected extensive damage to dwellings with thatched roofs, electricity poles and communications infrastructure. They also cited the danger from flying objects in the high winds.
Early morning visuals from Bhadrak district in Odisha
Images from the coast of the Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday showed torrential rain, lashing winds and uprooted trees as the storm neared land. Kolkata, one of India’s largest cities whose metropolitan area is home to nearly 15 million people, is in the storm’s path. Officials there urged everyone to stay at home.
Amphan: Rough Sea Conditions at Digha in East Midnapore. NDRF personnel making announcements to warn coastal residents.