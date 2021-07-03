Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the fire’s dimensions are “concerning.” He said Greece is sending two firefighting planes and Israel has also dispatched aircraft.
Greek official Nicholas Hardalias posted on his Twitter account that Greece “stands by Cyprus” and that two Canadair CL-415 are on their way.
Four Cypriot firefighting planes are assisting ground crews in fighting the blaze but strong winds and temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius ( 86 F) are hampering their efforts. Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said off-duty firefighters were being called back into service to help.