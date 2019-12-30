Papathanasiou said that the defendant admitted to investigators that she had lied and apologized, saying she made the claims up because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having sex on their mobile phones.
Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did because she was under strong psychological pressure.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.