He suggested that some of the unvaccinated priests may be emboldened to defy him because of his frail health.
Archbishop Chrysostomos has been vocal in his support for vaccinations for all the faithful and the Church’s highest decision making body, the Holy Synod, has issued a clear appeal in favor of vaccination.
COVID-19 infections in Cyprus have in recent weeks tapered off, but remain high. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients also remains high, but health authorities say the system is coping.
January recorded the second-highest number of virus-related deaths per month in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic.
___
Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.