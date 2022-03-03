It wasn’t immediately clear when prosecutors would complete their review of the case. Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing and has said the allegations against him were politically motivated.
The allegations involve a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.
The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them.
Lawmakers twice before lifted Babis’ immunity from prosecution in the case. The prosecutors had to ask them to do it again following October’s parliamentary election.
Babis’ ANO (YES) political movement lost the Czech Republic’s 2021 election. A coalition of five parties formed a new government, and ANO ended up in opposition.