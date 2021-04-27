“I want the government to honor him,” the young man’s father, Michael Adewola, said on the ITV channel’s “Good Morning Britain” program.

Adewola described his son as the breadwinner of the family’s house in southeast London, saying he was “always taking care of me and my wife and his friends.”

Olubunmi-Adewole’s actions have captured the imagination of the British public. His father thanked people who had supported a crowdfunding page set up to help the family. The page had raised around 100,000 pounds ($138,000) by Tuesday.

An online campaign to award him with a posthumous George Cross, Britain’s highest civilian award for bravery, also has been launced.

His friend Bernard Kosia, who was with Olubunmi-Adewole on the night he died, described him as a “hero” for what he did.

“I just remember him saying, ‘Bernard, I have to save her, I’m going to save her’,” Kosia told the ITV program. “Jimi means a lot to everyone, especially around south London now. Everyone knows him as a neighborhood hero.

“To risk your life in such a way, you don’t see that every day.” he added.

Describing being alerted to the incident at London Bridge, Kosia said they were approached by two men who showed them a video of a woman “jumping over the bridge”.

He said they called the emergency services and heard a woman shouting “I’m dying, I’m dying” but could not see anything because it was “pitch black.”

Kosia said he cannot swim butthat his friend and another man went into the water to try to rescue the woman.

A spokesperson for Her Majesty’s Coastguard said the search for Olubunmi-Adewole involved five search-and-rescue boats, visual searches from bridges and a police helicopter.