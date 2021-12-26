The Bahia state government’s press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected 72 cities since early November, forcing more than 4,000 from their homes and complicating access to some communities.
“At this first moment we’re acting to save people, to get people off the top of their houses, out of isolation, with boats, Bahia Gov. Rui Costa said during a visit to an affected area Sunday. He said officials were trying to distribute food, mattresses and warm clothing.