The Danish Broadcasting Corporation, the country’s public broadcaster which runs the choir and is known by its acronym DR, said after the report came out that “a completely unacceptable culture” had been exposed. It apologized to those who had been affected.
“A number of former members of the Girls’ Choir have been subjected to abusive behavior in the form of sexual harassment,” the broadcaster said. “DR sharply distances itself from this. There has also been a reprehensible handling of complaints on DR’s part in the past.”
The investigation was conducted by a law firm at the broadcaster’s request.
The 34-page report concluded that most cases went back 20-50 years, though some incidents occurred later than that. No cases were uncovered after 2010.
No alleged perpetrators or victims were identified by name in the report.