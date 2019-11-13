The man had not been seen since Friday when ferocious wildfires across New South Wales killed three people and destroyed at least 150 homes.

About 60 fires continued to burn around New South Wales on Thursday morning, with 27 uncontained by more than 1,000 firefighters.

Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers says the passing of Tuesday’s “catastrophic” fire warning had not made battling blazes easier in the drought-stricken landscape.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD