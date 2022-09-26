Death toll from boat capsize in Bangladesh rises to 41

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers recovered 17 more bodies on Monday from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41, police and news reports said.
The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh, local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday.
Huda said many people were able to swim ashore.
About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.