They didn't provide any additional information, but said there were "no indications of further perpetrators." German newspaper Bild reported the second body belonged to the suspect's mother.

Police said they couldn’t provide details on the attacker’s motive or comment on German news reports saying the shooter left a confessional letter and video that indicated a confused, extreme-right, anti-immigrant ideology.

German police have stepped up their monitoring of far-right groups since an attack on a synagogue in Halle in October, adding hundreds of officers to track fringe extremists. When the gunman in that shooting failed to get through the door to the synagogue, he turned his homemade weapon on passersby and opened fire at a nearby kebab shop.

This week German police they had arrested 12 members of a far-right group planning attacks on mosques and targets associated with refugees and migrants.

In Monday night’s attack, shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau at around 10 p.m., police said. Police swarmed the area and helicopters circled overhead as authorities said they were initially searching for “unknown perpetrators,” and a dark vehicle was seen driving away from the scene of the first shooting in the town center. Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.

That first shooting took place at a hookah bar called “Midnight,” according to German news reports. Three people were shot dead there, local broadcaster Hessenschau reported, adding that a total of eight or nine shots were fired. German newspaper Bild reported that Kurdish immigrants were among those killed.

Shortly thereafter, five people were shot dead in the Kesselstadt area just west of the town center, it said. Images from the scene showed police cordons and an ambulance outside the Arena Bar and Cafe. Behind the red police tape, at least one car was visible, covered in thermal foil with its windows shattered.

Early reports suggested that a suspect had been detained and one man was photographed handcuffed and in police custody near the scene of one of the shootings, but a police spokesman demurred when asked about arrests.

Henry Faltin, from the police force in southern Hesse, said then that the search was “still ongoing.” On whether a far-right link was suspected, he said the motivations are “not yet clear.”

As authorities continued their investigation overnight, police urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified videos, texts and voice messages, saying that “speculation does not help us any further.”

Katja Leikert, who represents the Hanau district in Germany’s national parliament, the Bundestag, called the shooting a “horrific scenario.”

In dieser fürchterlichen Nacht in #Hanau wünsche ich den Angehörigen der Getöteten viel Kraft und herzliches Beileid. Den Verletzten eine hoffentlich schnelle Genesung. Es ist ein echtes Horrorszenario für uns alle.

Danke an alle Einsatzkräfte!! — Katja Leikert (@KLeikert) February 20, 2020

“On this terrible night in Hanau I send those close to the victims all my strength and heartfelt condolences,” she said on Twitter, as translated by the German outlet Deutsche Welle. “Hopefully the injured recover swiftly. It is a horrific scenario for us all. Thanks to emergency services.”

Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky told the Bild newspaper that it was “barely possible to imagine a worse evening.”

“This was a terrible evening,” he said, “that I am sure we will be dealing with and remembering with sadness for a long, long time.”