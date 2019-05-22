

Indonesian riot police officers fire a tear gas launcher to disperse supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (AP)

Supporters of a losing presidential candidate in Indonesia created chaos in the Indonesian capital Wednesday, burning vehicles and clashing with riot police a day after official results showed President Joko Widodo reelected by a comfortable margin.

Thousands of protesters started gathering overnight in central Jakarta, after an official vote count showed Widodo had won over 55 percent of 154 million votes cast in the April election. This was his second win over his opponent, Prabowo Subianto, a former general who lost to Widodo in the last presidential election five years ago.

Since early results predicted a clear win for Widodo, his challenger had been spoiling for a fight, alleging widespread cheating and foul play in the voting despite widespread consensus that it was largely well run. On Tuesday, Prabowo continued to challenge the vote, and vowed to take his case to the constitutional court.

His supporters gathered in central areas of Jakarta from Tuesday morning, where tensions have run high since the election. Muslims are currently marking the holy month of Ramadan. After breaking fast and evening prayers, more demonstrators appeared, police said. The fresh mob of demonstrators broke through security barriers and provoked officers, throwing rocks and torching cars. Some threw Molotov cocktails at a police dormitory, authorities said.

“They were very brutal,” said M. Iqbal, a spokesman with the Indonesian police. The protests, he said, were “by design” and “not spontaneous.”

Local media reported hundreds of injuries and several casualties, but Iqbal says police have yet to confirm a death toll. More than 40,000 police and army personnel are on duty to keep order and secure the city.

Dedi Prasetyo, another spokesman with the national police, said 62 protesters were arrested.



Protesters try to put out fire from a burning tire in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

The protests were organized by hard-line Islamic groups that have called for Prabowo’s supporters to come out in force to show their dissatisfaction with the results. The former general had stoked nationalist and religious sentiment ahead of the vote, portraying himself as the only one capable of defending Islam in the Muslim-majority country.

In recent days, police have arrested three pro-Prabowo activists suspected of treason, the Associated Press reported. Among them was a retired general and former commander of Indonesia’s special forces.

Still, Widodo’s win and the smoothly-run election mark the solidifying of democracy in Indonesia since the end of dictator Suharto’s rule in 1998. Indonesia and Muslim-majority Malaysia have both bucked regional trends, their democracies growing more resilient and entrenched at a time where other countries in Southeast Asia are slipping further into authoritarian, strongman rule and moving away from free and fair elections.

Widodo, the soft-speaking former furniture salesman, delivered a victory speech Tuesday promising to be the protector of all Indonesians. He swept the vote in areas heavy with religious minorities, like the holiday island of Bali and the Christian-heavy region of Papua. In his campaign, he emphasized infrastructure development and projects that will lift Indonesians out of poverty.

