Concerns were prompted by reports of a person in Austria who died with a formation of blood clots 10 days after vaccination. At least three other people who received AstraZeneca vaccines from the same batch also developed serious conditions, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Wednesday.

Danish authorities added that reports of a death in Denmark are also being investigated.

“There is good evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective,” said Soren Brostrom, director of the Danish National Board of Health, in a statement on Thursday. “But both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to react to reports of possible serious side effects,” he said.

The Danish and Norwegian moves could put pressure on other European nations to impose similar temporary suspensions, which may throw into further disarray the bloc’s vaccination strategy that has already been mired by backlogs and mixed political messaging.

The batch of 1 million AstraZeneca doses that has come under scrutiny was distributed to 17 countries, including Denmark.

Several affected nations had already said they will not use the batch’s doses until further notice. Thursday’s announcement by Denmark appeared to go further, as it applied to all AstraZeneca vaccines in the country of 5.8 million people.

The chief epidemiologist of Iceland, which like Norway is not a member of the E.U., said Thursday that the country would also temporarily suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a spokesman for the Icelandic Foreign Ministry. But the spokesman could not immediately say whether that suspension would only apply to the batch under scrutiny or to all AstraZeneca vaccines in the country.

Responding to concerns over blood clots as potential side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EMA said Wednesday that there “is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.” It added that “the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population.”

“Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated,” the EMA said in its release.

Norway did not receive doses from the batch that is under scrutiny, according to the EMA.

In a statement of its own, AstraZeneca said “the safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and Peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.”