“If we look at the promises with the Russian and Chinese vaccines, there’s a lot of emphasis on the agreements and the numbers, and then the delivery of those vaccines and who gets what or in Venezuela becomes much more mysterious,” said Jacqueline Mazza, senior adjunct professor of Latin American studies at Johns Hopkins University. “Simply put, the numbers just aren’t there. When we put it together, we are still in the same position we are with the handling of the coronavirus in Venezuela: It’s all shrouded in mystery, and clearly, the figures that are not giving us the true story.”