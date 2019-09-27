

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Aug. 22. (Wana News Agency/Via Reuters)

A British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has been released along with its crew, Iranian officials and the ship’s owner said Friday.

The Stena Impero departed the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas early Friday after more than two months in detention. Its seizure in July had raised tensions between Iran and the British government, which accused Iranian forces of “unacceptable and illegal” attacks on commercial vessels in the strait.

“The vessel has left the port of Bandar Abbas and is transiting to Dubai for the crew to disembark and receive medical checks and debriefing,” Erik Hanell, President and CEO of Stena Bulk, which owns the tanker, said in a statement Friday.

He said the company was making arrangements for the crew’s repatriation.

The move to release the vessel comes amid a simmering standoff between Iran and the West over security in the Persian Gulf region. The United States has also blamed Iran for a string of attacks on commercial tankers in the area, as well as a complex drone and missile attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month. Iran has denied both charges.

Iranian naval forces captured the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz July 19, after authorities in Gibraltar detained an Iranian supertanker in the Mediterranean Sea. Officials in the British overseas territory said they suspected the Iranian vessel of transporting oil to Syria, a violation of European Union sanctions.

Gibraltar has since freed the Iranian supertanker, which is now anchored off the coast of the Syrian port city, Tartous.

When Iran seized the Stena Impero, officials said it had “violated maritime law” and would face judicial proceedings in Iran.

Iran’s official state news agency, IRNA, said Friday that the case would continue in court, even as the vessel was cleared to leave.

The ship tracking site MarineTraffic.com on Friday showed the Stena Impero traveling through the Strait of Hormuz south of Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news